450 govt-run schools in U.P. set to be revamped

State government-run 450 high schools and intermediate colleges across Uttar Pradesh will now be revamped at a cost of ₹196 crore, said state secondary education department officials aware of the move. Students studying at a government higher secondary school at Gohri in Prayagraj. (HT file)

Under the initiative, buildings of these institutions would be renovated and expanded as per the needs of each institution and the students enrolled in them, they added.Director, U.P. secondary education, Mahendra Dev has released the first instalment of around ₹98.31 crore out of the total sanctioned budget of ₹196 crore for the mission under Project Alankar.

A missive dated March 24, 2023, in this regard had been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) concerned, the officials said. The missive, a copy of which is with HT, directs the DIOSs concerned to get the renovation work started immediately by allotting 50% of the released amount relative to the proposed work to be undertaken.

The detailed order also lists the names of the institutions to which these funds are to be made available along with the exact amount for each and names of the agencies entrusted to undertake the work in each district.

“Funds for renovation of seven intermediate colleges of Prayagraj district, including Government Inter Colleges (GICs) located in Prayagraj city, Surubadalpur, Beri along with Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGICs) in Prayagraj city, Phaphamau, Shankargarh and Karachhana have been sanctioned. The work on the ground will also begin soon,” said DIoS, Prayagraj, PN Singh while confirming the development.

The missive also instructs DIOSs that in the next two months, the demand for the remaining amount of funds for these institutions should be made while completing the work relative to the already allocated amount. The task force constituted by the district-level committee will monitor the works from time to time and provide photographs. In case of lapse of funds, the DIOS of the concerned district will be solely responsible, the letter says.

The works to be undertaken range from constructing laboratories, multipurpose halls and library rooms besides needed work to provide clean piped drinking water facility, additional classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, playground, badminton and volleyball courts besides open gyms.

Renovation of maximum schools in Kanpur Dehat

Scrutiny of the 450 schools picked up for revamp shows that maximum nine schools are in Kanpur Dehat while seven schools each have been picked up in Prayagraj, Agra, Firozabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Pratapgarh, Hathras, Etah, Ballia, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj , Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Farrukhabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli.

Likewise, six schools each have been selected in Aligarh, Mahoba and Kasganj, five each in Mathura, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Kannauj and Azamgarh, four in Shravasti, three in Sambhal and two schools each in Bhadohi, Budaun and Mainpuri districts.