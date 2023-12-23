49% pending revenue cases in U.P. disposed of in 3 months

The disposal of pending cases of the state revenue department has been expedited after chief minister Yogi Adityanath intervened and ordered strict action against apathetic officials. In the last three months, 12.90 lakh cases (49%) pending in revenue courts were disposed of, according to data provided by the department. The disposal of 12.90 lakh disputes is nearly double the figure (6.66 lakh cases) registered in the corresponding period last year. (For representation)

On September 16, the CM was informed that 19.57 lakh cases were pending in courts. Between September 16 and December 19, 6.59 lakh new cases were added taking the tally to 26.16 lakh cases. The CM had ordered the launch of a special campaign for 60 days to expedite the disposal of pending revenue disputes.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The disposal of 12.90 lakh disputes is nearly double the figure (6.66 lakh cases) registered in the corresponding period last year.

A state government official said after the CM’s intervention, there has been a rapid improvement in the disposal of revenue disputes through regular comprehensive reviews at the level of the chief secretary and the chairman of the Revenue Board. On November 21, the CM had sought explanations from seven divisional commissioners and seven district magistrates over negligence and irregularities committed in the disposal of revenue cases.

A department official said before September 15 last year 20.67 lakh disputes were pending in the state. In the year ending September 15, 2023, as many as 26.57 lakh new cases were registered. Out of the total 47.25 lakh cases under consideration, only 27.67 lakh cases (59%) were resolved within the timeframe at a disposal rate of 104%. However, the rate rose to 196% between September 16 and December 19, the official added.

Between September 15, 2022 and September 15, 2023, a total of 19.22 lakh cases under Section 34 (transfer of land) were resolved. Similarly, 83,000 cases under Section 24/41 (boundary) out of 1.95 lakh pending cases were disposed of in the period; 41,000 out of the 49, 000 pending cases under Section 80 (declaration from farmer to non-farmer) were also resolved.