4-zone security cover wraps UP assembly for budget session

The Uttar Pradesh Police has mounted a massive security operation involving over 1,000 personnel as the state assembly prepares for its budget session starting Monday, dividing the Vidhan Bhavan complex into four zones and ten sectors under constant surveillance. UP assembly (File Photo)

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly will continue till February 20. Police officials said the security plan focuses on the safety of the chief minister, ministers and MLAs, along with maintaining order and discipline in and around the assembly premises.

JCP (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar stated that any unauthorised protest or demonstration near the assembly premises will be dealt with strictly.

“To strengthen security, the entire Vidhan Bhavan complex and its surrounding areas have been divided into four zones and ten sectors. A heavy deployment of police personnel and specialised forces has been made to maintain law and order and regulate traffic during the session,” he added.

The security deployment includes four additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) and 11 assistant commissioners of police (ACP). Six companies of PAC/RRF and three special ATS commando teams have been positioned for rapid response.

Specialised units including the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), 18 door frame metal detectors, two bomb disposal squads, one anti-mine team and four anti-sabotage checking teams, will remain operational throughout the session.

“For traffic management, 13 inspectors, 63 sub-inspectors, 195 constables and head constables, along with 67 home guards, have been deployed,” the JCP said.

The overall force comprises 31 inspectors, 274 sub-inspectors, 601 constables and head constables, 124 women constables and 67 home guards.

Joint briefings of all police, administrative and security units have been conducted, focusing on duty points, route planning and VVIP protocols, officials said.

Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with real-time monitoring and continuous social media tracking has been arranged. Special traffic diversions have been planned, with a separate advisory to be issued for public convenience, Kumar added.