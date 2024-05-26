 5 dead, 3 critical in bus-van collision in Kheri - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 dead, 3 critical in bus-van collision in Kheri

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
May 27, 2024 05:16 AM IST

Five killed, including a 7-year-old, in van-UPSRTC bus collision on Lakhimpur-Bahraich highway. Three severely injured. Officials on site for investigation.

Five persons, including a seven-year-old, were killed in a collision between a van and a speeding UPSRTC bus on Lakhimpur-Bahraich national highway near Nakha village under Kheri Town police limits on Sunday afternoon. Three others were severely injured in the accident.

The hospital where the injured were rushed to in Kheri on Sunday
The hospital where the injured were rushed to in Kheri on Sunday

The van was ferrying passengers from Bahraich and Dhaurahra to Lakhimpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lakhimpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar Tiwari said four of the deceased were passengers of the van and the other a driver.

Among the injured, the condition of three was said to be very critical and they were rushed to Lucknow. Five others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital here.

The deceased were identified as Monis (30), Aman (7) and Rizwan (30) from Kheri and Budhram from Bahraich. The identity of one of the deceased was yet to be confirmed.

Kheri district magistrate (DM) Mahendra Bahadur Singh and SP Ganesh Prasad Saha had rushed to the spot soon after the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / 5 dead, 3 critical in bus-van collision in Kheri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On