5 dead, 3 critical in bus-van collision in Kheri

Five persons, including a seven-year-old, were killed in a collision between a van and a speeding UPSRTC bus on Lakhimpur-Bahraich national highway near Nakha village under Kheri Town police limits on Sunday afternoon. Three others were severely injured in the accident. The hospital where the injured were rushed to in Kheri on Sunday

The van was ferrying passengers from Bahraich and Dhaurahra to Lakhimpur.

Lakhimpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ramesh Kumar Tiwari said four of the deceased were passengers of the van and the other a driver.

Among the injured, the condition of three was said to be very critical and they were rushed to Lucknow. Five others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital here.

The deceased were identified as Monis (30), Aman (7) and Rizwan (30) from Kheri and Budhram from Bahraich. The identity of one of the deceased was yet to be confirmed.

Kheri district magistrate (DM) Mahendra Bahadur Singh and SP Ganesh Prasad Saha had rushed to the spot soon after the accident.