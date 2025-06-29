5 IPS officers shifted, Shiradkar appointed DG of UPPRPB

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday transferred five senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including one director general (DG) and two additional director general (ADG) rank officers, authorities confirmed. Those transferred include one director general and two additional director general rank officers. (For representation)

As per the list shared by UP Police headquarters, 1993-batch officer SB Shiradkar, who had been awaiting a fresh posting after being elevated to DG rank, was appointed as the director general of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Shiradkar had been serving as ADG, Lucknow Zone, for the past several months. The charge of the UPPRPB was previously held as an additional responsibility by the current DGP, Rajeev Krishna.

Shiradkar has been given this charge ahead of an important process of around 19,220 recruitments in U.P. Police. The posts include 9,837 constables in Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), around 1,341 constables in U.P. Special Security Force, around 2,282 women constables for women battalions of PAC, around 3,245 constables in civil police, around 2,444 constables of PAC and 71 constables for mounted police.

Besides, 1994-batch officer Sujit Kumar Pandey, who was serving as ADG, PAC Headquarters, has replaced Shiradkar as ADG, Lucknow Zone, while 1996-batch officer RK Swarnkar, who was posted as ADG of Armed Police Training College in Sitapur, has replaced Pandey.

Similarly, 2012-batch officer Ashish Tewari, who was posted as SP, criminal investigation department in Lucknow, has replaced 2013-batch officer Rohit Singh Sajwan as Saharanpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), while Sajwan has been attached to U.P. Police headquarters in Lucknow.