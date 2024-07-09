5 school vehicles seized, over 48 challaned on Day 1 of fitness check drive in Lko

Five school vehicles were seized and 48 issued challans on the first day of a citywide drive to inspect whether they were complying with the safety standards set by the Allahabad high court, on Monday. The drive was taken up on the orders of the state transport minister. Of these 48, 33 were challaned by the traffic police and 15 by transport officials. (HT)

While the vehicles seized were operating without fitness certificates, the ones that were issued challans got them for several violations, an official said. Of these 48, 33 were challaned by the traffic police and 15 by transport officials.

Also, 112 vehicles driven by minors were also challaned and 912 parents were counselled to not allow their children to drive till they attain the age of 18, Lucknow traffic police said in a statement.

As part of the campaign, traffic police officials were dispatched to various locations of the city to patrol near schools and check for violations such as underage driving, vehicle fitness and road safety.

“Much like the encroachment drives we run throughout the year, such campaigns will also be now a regular feature. The defaulters will be challaned,” said regional transport officer (Enforcement) Sandeep Kumar Pankaj.

Also, a meeting was held with the representatives of city schools at Inspection and Certification Centre in Transport Nagar.

Only 27 of over 370 city schools sent their representatives to the meeting, Pankaj added.

At this workshop, the participants, including school managers, teachers and security heads among other staff members heard from RTO officers on how to ensure that their school vans and buses were safe to ferry children.

“All schools were invited but due to school timing only 27 could participate. Now our officers will go to schools to sensitise them. Issuing challans will also continue,” the RTO added.

Alok Singh Parihar, the representative of City Montessori School, said as per the rules 19 buses must be scrapped from the CMS school fleet. “We were told to strictly follow the age limit of buses (15 years). Out of the 67 buses at CMS, 19 have to be replaced immediately, and the registration of five more will expire by August,” said Parihar.

He added, “To ensure that children under 18 years do not drive bikes, we have been asked to speak to parents,” he informed.

Also, the regional transport officer has instructed all schools to ensure that no child spends more than two hours in transit.