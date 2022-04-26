5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized
The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said.
The arrests were made as part of a drive against stunt biking and dangerous driving in public places, police added.
“Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said.
He said they were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving in public way), section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and section 290 (causing public nuisance). Charges under violation of motor vehicles act too have been pressed on them.
Police said raids were on to arrest more stunt bikers who risk lives of others and cause inconvenience to morning walkers, near 1090 crossing.
Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.
“Three separate police teams under senior sub inspector Daya Shankar Dwivedi were deployed near 1090 on Sunday morning for identifying stunt bikers. The teams identified at least 35 two wheelers that were used for stunts in the stretch near 1090 crossing,” Shukla said.
“Through CCTV, we tracked down the registration numbers and subsequently traced and seized 12 two wheelers including motorcycles and scooters,” Shukla added.
“Efforts are on to trace other vehicles involved in performing stunts and rash driving,” he said.
-
PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent letters@htlve.com Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject. The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
-
Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises. The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades. This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy.
-
Contractors’ union meets CM Bommai, gives no proof of corruption
After accusing the state government of corruption, the Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Monday appeared to have softened its stand on its earlier charges against the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government after their meeting in Bengaluru. “We had a good discussion and submitted our list of demands to the chief minister and he reciprocated well,” KSCA president Kempanna said. He said that the CM has sought the association's cooperation to fight corruption.
-
Bengaluru school’s mandatary Bible policy triggers fresh row
A Christian school has come under fire by a right wing organisation — Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi — for making Bible classes compulsory for all the students, including non- Christians. The Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi has launched a campaign against the Clarence High School for directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. Speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they will abide by the laws.
-
UP has 1,277 active Covid cases with 210 new ones
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from among 94,324 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed. Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases.” “The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%. Till date, the state has reported 20,73,102 cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
