5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized

The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said.

The arrests were made as part of a drive against stunt biking and dangerous driving in public places, police added.

“Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said.

He said they were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving in public way), section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and section 290 (causing public nuisance). Charges under violation of motor vehicles act too have been pressed on them.

Police said raids were on to arrest more stunt bikers who risk lives of others and cause inconvenience to morning walkers, near 1090 crossing.

Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.

“Three separate police teams under senior sub inspector Daya Shankar Dwivedi were deployed near 1090 on Sunday morning for identifying stunt bikers. The teams identified at least 35 two wheelers that were used for stunts in the stretch near 1090 crossing,” Shukla said.

“Through CCTV, we tracked down the registration numbers and subsequently traced and seized 12 two wheelers including motorcycles and scooters,” Shukla added.

“Efforts are on to trace other vehicles involved in performing stunts and rash driving,” he said.