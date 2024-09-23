500 villages in 20 dists hit by floods, govt not helping victims: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state over the flood situation prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The former U.P. chief minister has alleged that more than 500 villages in 20 districts of the state have been hit by floods but the government was not helping the victims.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SP chief said, “...more than 500 villages are surrounded by flood waters. The government is not helping the flood victims. This is the height of the state government’s insensitivity. The government and administration are nowhere to be seen to help the flood victims. The government has all the information but despite that, the government is not doing anything. Instead of helping the flood victims, the BJP government has left the people to fend for themselves.”

He also said that the situation in the Terai districts was even worse and common people were living in fear. “On one hand, people are facing shortage of food and water due to the floods, everything has been destroyed and on the other hand, they are struggling to save their lives from wild animals. Wild animals are coming out of the forests and attacking people. The public is facing a double crisis. The government is not helping at all, there is discrimination even in the food that is provided,” stated Yadav.