52000+ installations in a month: UP leads India’s rooftop solar revolution

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s rapid transformation into India’s solar energy powerhouse took centre stage on Friday as government officials, industry leaders and international stakeholders gathered in the state capital for a pre-event programme ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Energy Expo (UPEX) 2026, scheduled from May 7 to 9. UPNEDA director Ravinder Singh said UP is building a strong renewable ecosystem involving households, farmers and industries (Pic for representation)

According to government data shared at the event, over 85,000 households in Lucknow alone have already adopted rooftop solar systems as of April 15, generating around 150 mw power.

The event served as a platform to showcase UP’s accelerating shift towards renewable energy and its growing investment potential. The programme was jointly hosted by the UP State Chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with agencies such as UPNEDA and Invest UP, with support from multiple private sector partners.

Officials highlighted that UP has emerged as the leading state in India for rooftop solar adoption under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, recording its strongest monthly performance in March 2026. The state added a record 52,729 installations in a single month, marking the highest deployment nationwide since the scheme’s launch.

UPNEDA director Ravinder Singh said UP is building a strong renewable ecosystem involving households, farmers and industries. He added that the state now leads India in solar panel deployment and must expand awareness in rural and semi-urban areas to sustain momentum.

Uttar Pradesh has consistently remained among the top two performing states since July 2025. With this growth, total rooftop solar installations have reached 4,48,233 systems, placing the state third in the national ranking. Installed rooftop solar capacity has now reached 1,524.61 mw, supported by nearly ₹4,000 crore in subsidies, including significant central assistance.

The large-scale adoption of rooftop solar has resulted in multiple measurable benefits. Officials estimate that around 6,000 acres of land have been saved due to reduced dependence on ground-mounted solar plants.

The system currently generates 6.8 to 7 million units of electricity daily, translating into consumer savings of approximately ₹4 to ₹4.5 crore per day. Environmentally, it is expected to reduce 2.2 to 2.3 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) in carbon emissions annually.