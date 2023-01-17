545 students awarded degrees at 24th convocation ceremony of Acharya Narendra Dev University

Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, held its 24th convocation ceremony on Monday under the chairmanship of Governor Anandiben Patel.

As many as 545 students from bachelor’s and master’s courses were awarded degrees at the ceremony, and 25 medals in different categories were given out as well. The chief guest at the event was minister of state for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi.

In her address, the Governor discussed the changing needs of the agriculture industry in India, and spoke of the need for changes in the education system according to the National Education Policy of 2020, and stressed on the importance of including women in the agricultural sector. She specially mentioned that the university should use its research to empower the farmers on the ground, and said that the ‘Jal Bharo’ programme, a rainwater harvesting scheme should be taken up to conserve our water bodies and avert any future water crisis. She also spoke to the students on other topics such as employment generation in the agriculture industry and livestock rearing as an important part of it, and that empowering these sectors further would lead to a self-reliant India.

The Governor also thanked the teachers and parents, reminding them that it was due to their contribution that the students could pursue fruitful careers in this sector.