56 dead as rain, storm wreak havoc in U.P.

At least 56 people died in 24 districts in separate incidents after hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and lightning wreaked havoc at various places in Uttar Pradesh between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner office. An auto was crushed after a tree fell on it during rain in Ghaziabad district on May 21 night. (Agency)

As per the data, 6 deaths were reported from Fatehpur, 5 from Kasganj, 4 each in Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Buldandshahr, Etah and Auraiya, 3 deaths each in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Kannauj, 2 each in Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur Dehat and Etawah besides one death each in Aligarh, Hathras, Chitrakoot, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Jhansi, Agra, Unnao, Baghpat, Azamgarh and Ayodhya.

Western U.P. that bore the brunt of the hailstorm was the worst hit. The affected districts suffered widespread power outages and agricultural losses were also reported in several districts. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to conduct relief work with full promptness in the districts hit by rain, hailstorm and lightning.

Yogi said the officials concerned should visit the affected areas and conduct survey of the loss of life and property. They should also maintain vigil on the relief work, he instructed. As per a state government spokesperson, senior officials from Lucknow will visit the affected districts to assess the situation and monitor the relief work.

In case of loss of life and cattle, the officials should distribute relief amount to the those affected immediately. The injured people should be given proper treatment, the CM said.

He also directed the officials to assess the crop loss and send the report to the state government so that further action can be taken in this regard. The arrangement to drain the water should be done on priority in the waterlogged areas, the CM said.

MEERUT

A sudden change in weather brought chaos in several west U.P. districts on Wednesday evening. Strong winds, accompanied by rain and hail battered Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bijnor and nearby areas. There were reports of falling of trees and hoardings at multiple locations, leading to disruption of traffic and power supply.

A severe storm accompanied by heavy rain struck Meerut resulting in four deaths. In Saharanpur, Anil Kumar, 65, of Khajuri village, and Ankit, 30, of Kurdi village, died after lightning struck them.

Meanwhile, authorities are assessing the damage and have issued advisories urging people to stay indoors during such sudden weather changes. Rescue operations were launched in several affected areas.

AGRA

High speed winds during the storm and rain that followed caused widespread damages in Braj region. An 80-year-old woman died in Mogra village of Firozabad district when a wall fell on her on Wednesday night.

In another incident at Chansukh Bhogia village, a 35-year-old woman died when a tin shade fell on her. In Etah district, three people were killed during the storm on Wednesday night. Two died in Jalesar area while one died in Jainthra region.

Power supply was disrupted in Mathura district because of damage to electricity lines after trees fell on them. In Mainpuri district, around 400 electricity poles were uprooted and power supply was hampered.

A fire broke out in Lahra village of Kasganj district. Five deaths were reported because of storm in Amanpur, Sahawar and Kasganj areas of Kasganj district. Power supply remained hit all through Wednesday night and on Thursday morning.

A local of Panch Nagaria village in Hathras district dies as heavy rain and storm uprooted trees and electricity poles. In Agra, Ambedkar bridge was damaged.

JHANSI

A 44-year-old man died on the spot at the Jhansi railway station after a heavy metal structure of a hoarding fell on him due to a sudden heavy storm on Wednesday night.

BUDAUN- BIJNOR

A massive fire engulfed an oil factory in Budaun on Wednesday evening. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night. Fire officials said the blaze erupted when a portion of the factory fell due to the strong winds, leading to sparks, which came in contact with oil for the fire to start.

A powerful explosion, caused by hydrogen cylinders within the factory, rocked the area at 4:15 am on Thursday. As per district fire officer Ramraj Yadav, the blast did not cause any loss of life. Union minister of state BL Verma visited the site to oversee the efforts to put out the fire.

In Bijnor, a constable Pushpendra, 35, returning to police station died when his motorcycle collided with a tree that had fallen on the road due to the storm in the Afzalgarh area.

VARANASI

Rain and thunderstorm lashed many areas of the district on Thursday. Gusty winds were blowing across the region since Wednesday evening. Storm was not reported from Varanasi region.

In Sonbhadra, sporadic rain and thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Babhani, Duddhi and Beejpur, uprooting dozen of trees. Lightning claimed two lives, including a 30-year-old woman in Duddhi area and a six-year-old girl in Hanthinala area.

GORAKHPUR

Hailstorm and lightning claimed two lives in Kushinagar and Gorakhpur. Strong winds uprooted electricity pole at 70 spots disrupting power supply in rural areas. Heavy rain led to water logging at various spots in the district.

KANPUR

A 35-year-old woman died in Shivli, Kanpur Dehat, in the rain and thunderstorm that lashed the region on Wednesday night. A 26-year-old man died in Kannauj after the wall in his under construction wall fell on him.

Parrots perish in Jhansi village

Parrots in large numbers were reportedly found lying dead in a village in Jhansi district on Thursday morning while many were injured due to a heavy storm that swept parts of the district on Wednesday night.

District forest officer JB Shende said so far, deaths of 70 parrots have been confirmed. As per him, around 30 parrots were found injured and were immediately taken to the veterinary hospital.

The incident has been reported from Singhar village under Bamore block of the district. As per the villagers, hundreds of parrots have inhabited a huge old Peepal near a temple. Late on Wednesday late night, a heavy storm swept most parts of the district.

It is suspected that sudden fluctuation in the temperature due to climate change may be the reason for the deaths of parrots.