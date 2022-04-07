5-yr-old boy dies, sister injured after attack by stray dogs
LUCKNOW A minor boy died and his sister was critically injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Musahibganj area of Thakurganj here on Wednesday. The incident occurred when they were returning home after playing in a nearby area, said locals.
The victim, Reza, 5, was taken to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre by his kin and neighbours, but he succumbed to injuries while Jannat Fatima, 8, was admitted to the paediatric ICU of the hospital in a serious condition.
“Despite repeated complaints about stray dogs becoming a danger for the locals, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation never bothered to catch dogs from the area,” lamented Shabab, father of the two children.
He said, “Every time we approached LMC officials for sterilisation of dogs, they said they cannot catch dogs as NGOs oppose it. Now, who will be held accountable for the death of my kid?”
“The boy was brought to hospital with excessive bleeding. We did CPR and took other measures but unfortunately he succumbed to injuries,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD, trauma surgery at KGMU.
The girl was admitted to the paediatric ICU and her condition was critical, he added.
Director (animal welfare), LMC, Dr Aravind Rao said, “Any death is painful, but if a death occurs due to dog bite it is most unfortunate. The LMC sterilises dogs and leaves them at the same place, as per the guidelines of Supreme Court. Besides, a number of NGOs interfere in our work of dog catching. Our staff have to face a number of hurdles when they go to catch dogs from different areas. There have been conflicts between dog lovers and residents in the past. However, the LMC will catch dogs for sterilisation in Old City areas and the number of sterilisations per day would be increased.”
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
