6 kg charas for New Year parties recovered from 2 Bihar men in Barabanki

Meant for New Year celebration parties in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, 5.920 kilogram of charas, worth ₹30 lakh, was recovered from two men from Bihar, in Barabanki district. UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested the two smugglers in the wee hours of Sunday, STF officials here confirmed on Sunday. UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested the two smugglers in the wee hours of Sunday, STF officials said

In a press note, an STF official said Siddarth Kumar Srivastava, from Motihari in West Champaran, and Amit Kumar, from Mufassil in East Champaran, were arrested from near Chatrasaal village on Ayodhya-Lucknow highway under Satrikh police station limits around 2.30 am. He said the two accused revealed that they smuggled charas from Nepal in small quantities and supplied the contraband, in bulk, to their clients in Delhi and Gautambuddhanagar.

He said the two accused said they used to smuggle small quantity of Charas from Nepal in multiple times as they used to drop the drugs in jungle area fearing being caught at the India-Nepal border.

The official said the two accused told one of the regular clients was one Mishra of West Uttar Pradesh. He said the duo could identify him but didn’t know his full name and used to remain in contact with him through WhatsApp and other applications. He said Mishra had placed his demand of charas of around six kilograms for New Year parties in the September. They were going to deliver the contraband to him when they were arrested in Barabanki.

He said the STF has extracted some more crucial information about the drugs nexus in Lucknow and other parts of the state.