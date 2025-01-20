6 more corridors planned for expansion of Lucknow Metro

LUCKNOW Lucknow’s metro rail network is poised for significant expansion with the highly anticipated Phase-1B set to start soon, once it gets the nod from the Public Investment Board (PIB). After this, the UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has outlined plans for six more corridors that will further enhance connectivity across the city. Additionally, the corporation has conducted feasibility studies for two more routes, which are expected to start by 2030. These include a 16.470-km line from Ekana stadium to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and a 9.246-km corridor from Sachivalaya to CG City South. (File Photo)

These include a 6.450-km stretch from Munshipulia to Jankipuram, a 17.16-km line from IIM to Rajajipuram, an 8.855-km route from Charbagh to SGPGI, and a 3.480-km corridor connecting Indira Nagar to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The UPMRC aims to start these projects this year.

The corporation is set to proceed with a techno-feasibility report for more corridors, once Phase-1B receives approval.

The East-West Corridor (Phase-1B), which spans 11.165 km from Charbagh to Vasantkunj, is currently awaiting approval from the Public Investment Board (PIB). Metro officials are optimistic about receiving the green light from the board soon. Of the total length, 4.286 km will be elevated, while the remaining 6.879 km will be underground.

If all these projects are completed as planned, Lucknow’s metro network will cover a total of 79.976 km, greatly improving transportation across the city. A metro official revealed that UPMRC has already submitted the draft of these projects to senior officials and ministers, who are fully supportive of the expansion project.

He said even defence minister Rajnath Singh has expressed a desire to introduce additional routes beyond those proposed by the UPMRC. These are expected to significantly boost the city’s metro network. According to UP Metro officials, the introduction of these routes will lead to a ridership of over 3 lakh passengers per day, enhancing public transportation capacity and efficiency.

Minister of urban development AK Sharma said the department has always been a strong proponent of urban mobility projects and Metro projects remain a top priority for the state government and the chief minister.