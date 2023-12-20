close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / 620 Agniveer aspirants turn up on first day of recruitment rally at Amethi

620 Agniveer aspirants turn up on first day of recruitment rally at Amethi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 20, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The first day of an Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Amethi saw a strong response from candidates from 13 districts. 620 candidates participated and more are expected in the coming days.

The inaugural day of an Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally that got underway in Amethi on Tuesday witnessed an overwhelming response from aspirants from 13 districts.

The rally saw an overwhelming response from aspirants from 13 districts. (Sourced)
The rally saw an overwhelming response from aspirants from 13 districts. (Sourced)

Brig Pranab Misra, the DDG of Recruiting (States) Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Lucknow, who witnessed the first-day proceedings, said a total of 620 candidates were called to showcase their abilities and compete to get recruited as agniveer clerks/SKT. Candidates from Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Kaushambi, Rae Bareily, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amethi, and Ayodhya, participated in the recruitment drive despite the cold weather. The Amethi ARO expressed his satisfaction with the performances on the first day and anticipated more candidates in the upcoming days of the recruitment rally.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The Agniveer Recruitment Rally serves as a platform for candidates to demonstrate their skills and determination i pursuit of serving the nation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out