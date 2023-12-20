620 Agniveer aspirants turn up on first day of recruitment rally at Amethi

The inaugural day of an Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally that got underway in Amethi on Tuesday witnessed an overwhelming response from aspirants from 13 districts. The rally saw an overwhelming response from aspirants from 13 districts. (Sourced)

Brig Pranab Misra, the DDG of Recruiting (States) Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Lucknow, who witnessed the first-day proceedings, said a total of 620 candidates were called to showcase their abilities and compete to get recruited as agniveer clerks/SKT. Candidates from Ambedkar Nagar, Basti, Kaushambi, Rae Bareily, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Amethi, and Ayodhya, participated in the recruitment drive despite the cold weather. The Amethi ARO expressed his satisfaction with the performances on the first day and anticipated more candidates in the upcoming days of the recruitment rally.

The Agniveer Recruitment Rally serves as a platform for candidates to demonstrate their skills and determination i pursuit of serving the nation.