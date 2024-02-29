7 arrested for stealing drugs meant for defence use
Seven arrested for siphoning medicines meant for defense establishments, selling in other states. Police to charge under Gangster Act. Drugs worth ₹40 lakh recovered.
Police here on Wednesday arrested seven persons for allegedly siphoning medicines meant for use at defence establishments only. The accused sold the siphoned drugs in other states. Police plan to slap charges under the Gangster Act against them.
“In an operation jointly undertaken by the Hariparrvat police, surveillance team, SOG and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ATNF), seven persons were found to be siphoning medicines meant for defence establishments and selling them in markets,” stated Suraj Rai, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-City on Wednesday.
The stickers that said “For defence supply, not for sale” were removed with the use of thinner and replaced with a counterfeit details.
“Drugs worth ₹40 lakh have been recovered from the accused, who were brought before a court on Wednesday.” Rai added.
“Prima facie, it appears to be a case in which Gangster Act provisions would fit. The network was operative in other states as well as in Agra. More arrests might follow.”