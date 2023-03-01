7 get death penalty for 2017 Ujjain train blast, 1 sentenced to life term

LUCKNOW A special National Investigation Agency court on Tuesday awarded death sentence to seven accused and life imprisonment to one in connection with the 2017 Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case that left 10 people injured. The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had prepared and tested IEDs and had unsuccessfully tried to plant them at several locations in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

The low-intensity blast took place at Jabri railway station between Bhopal and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on March 7, 2017.

Additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi in NIA court awarded the death sentence to convicts Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Mohammad Danish, Sayyed Mir Hussain and Asif Iqbal ‘Rocky’. Mohammed Atif was awarded life imprisonment.

Confirming the development, NIA lawyer Brijesh Kumar Yadav said:“The court has announced death sentence to seven convicts and life imprisonment to one under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code in the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast.”

On February 24, the court convicted eight people on charges of helping the masterminds of Bhopal-Ujjain train blast and reserved the order for quantum of punishment for Tuesday. All the accused were arrested from Kanpur, Lucknow and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Initially, the case against the eight accused was registered as FIR no. 03/2017 on March 8, 2017 by the ATS in Lucknow and re-registered by the NIA on March 14, 2017.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had prepared and tested IEDs and had unsuccessfully tried to plant them at several locations in Uttar Pradesh.

A notebook was also recovered from their Haji Colony hideout in Lucknow which had handwritten notes about potential targets and details about bomb making, the NIA probe had stated.

