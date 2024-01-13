76th Army Day Parade: Marching contingents to be judged with the help of AI

LUCKNOW: Motorcycle stunts by the Indian Army’s Daredevils and a fly-past display by aviation units await the audience at the 76th Army Day Parade, being held for the first time in Lucknow, under the aegis of Central Command on January 15, informed Parade Commander Major General Salil Seth at a press conference held here on Friday. Parade Commander and General Commanding Officer of MUPSA Maj Gen Salil Seth at a press briefing. (HT Photo)

This year, the Army Day Parade will witness six marching contingents, five regimental brass bands and five regimental pipe band displays. What’s more, the marching contingents will be judged with the help of AI (artificial intelligence) technology, which can assess the technique and form of these contingents from video, said the Parade Commander and General Commanding Officer of MUPSA (Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area) at this briefing.

Seth informed 1,800 public passes have been distributed amongst Lucknowites, and parade rehearsals have already drawn 6,600 people in the past few days. The Shaurya Sandhya event planned after the Army Day Parade the same day will be graced by defence minister Rajnath Singh. It is estimated to have nearly 5,000 people in the audience.

“We have invited people from all walks of life, including teachers and students from schools and colleges as well as NCC cadets etc,” he said.

The Shaurya Sandhya will showcase various forms of martial arts, a motorcycle display by the ‘Daredevils’ and tent-pegging by Remount Veterinary Corps Centre & College, combat displays, and fly-past by ALH, ALH – WSI, Cheetah, Microlight, Sukhoi & Kiran aircraft.

Another attraction ahead of Army Day Parade will be the Army Band Symphony being organised at Ambedkar Memorial Park on January 14, which will involve a performance by the military brass bands. The symphony will be attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP governor Anandiben Patel and over 7,000 civilians.

The Veteran’s Day event the same day will have the deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak felicitating the veterans and Veer Naris of Gallantry Award Winners. A Swagat Samaroh is being organised at the Army Commander’s residence for all those being awarded on Army Day, which will also be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.