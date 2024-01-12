Terrorists open fire on army vehicle in J&K's Poonch, Army launches search operation

An incident of firing has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, which prompted the security forces to launch an search operation, officials said on Friday. Security personnel search the area in the Poonch sector (File)

According to the reports, the firing incident has been reported at Dhara Dhullian area in Lower Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Reports claimed that the firing was aimed at a cavalcade of vehicles of the security forces and the terrorists may have escaped after the initial exchange of gunfire. No injuries have been reported so far.

"At around 1800 today, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati (in) Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in progress," the Army said.

A defence spokesperson said details of the incident were being ascertained.

The incident comes days after terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles in Dhatyar Morh of Surankote in December, which had left four soldiers dead and three injured.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the responsibility of the December attack.

The incident was reported after Northern Army Commander reviewed the anti-terror operational plan for the year 2024 in light of the prevailing security situation in Jammu region.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the plan and outlined the strategy to neutralise the terrorists, officials said.

All the stakeholders assured to work in synergy to achieve the desired outcome, eradicating roots of terrorism in the Poonch–Rajouri region. This was the fourth high-level review meeting in the line in wake of the situations arising in Rajouri-Poonch region.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande also emphasised on the security situation in the Rajouri-Poonch region.

He said that the situation in Rajouri-Poonch region is a matter of "concern" and enhancing deployment of troops, boosting intelligence apparatus and reaching out to local people are part of measures being initiated to contain terrorist activities in the area.

The Army Chief said there has been an increase in terrorist activities in Rajouri-Poonch region in the last five-six months.

"In the last five to six months, in Rajouri and Poonch, there has been an increase in terrorism. Terrorism in that area was eradicated in 2003 and peace was there till 2017-18," he said.

Nineteen soldiers were killed in four attacks by the terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch in 2023. However, the security forces have also encountered over 30 terrorists in the two districts both on the LoC and the hinterland.

On Thursday, the CRPF recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted in tiffin boxes and about two dozen bullets of AK series assault rifles in Rajouri district, while a day before, security forces seized narcotics weighing 2.5 kg from a forward village near the LoC in Poonch.

(With bureau, agency inputs)