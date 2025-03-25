8 years of service, security and good governance: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said even as steps have been taken to boost tourism and give a push to economy in Uttar Pradesh, his government has also dealt a severe blow to corruption. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“Steps have also been taken to check leakages in the implementation of government schemes,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons on completion of his 8 years in office.

A booklet titled “Utkarsh Ke Aath Varsh” (8 years of advancement) was released and a short film focusing on achievements of 8 years of Yogi government was played there.

“The state government celebrates it as 8 years of service, security and good governance,” he added. The CM gave statistical data for progress made in various fields to make his point that what the previous governments failed to do since independence his government has done so in 8 years.

Yogi referred to Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 to make his point about the improvement brought about in the law and order situation in the state. He said no incident of crime took place there.

The CM said the safety and security of daughters and entrepreneurs was the state government’s major concern and women are now 35 percent of the state’s police force.

Yogi said faith (religious tourism) could be a tool to give a push to the economy and this became evident in the Mahakumbh with 66 crore tourists turning up for the event.

The CM said around 67 crore domestic and international tourists had visited the state the previous year. He said only 21 crore tourists visited the state in the year before 2017.

“The state government has given a major push to religious tourism with focus on the pilgrimage centres like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Prayagraj,” the CM added.

He said the state government has set up more than 7,700 shelter homes for cows and nearly 12.50 lakh cows were living therein.

As per the CM, 1.63 lakh cows had been given to 1.05 lakh persons and the state government was giving them ₹1,500 per cow for maintenance.

Yogi said the state only had two functional airports (Lucknow and Varanasi) while two airports (Agra and Gorakhpur) were partially functional before 2017. He said 16 airports are now functional in the state which has four international airports.

He said Jewar airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be fifth international airport in the state that would become functional soon. He also gave a detailed account of the expressways that have come up or are coming up in the state.

Listing the steps to bring about an improvement in the energy sector, he said the state government was able to give power supply of only up to 6000 MW earlier. He said the UPPCL was now supplying 33000 MW power in peak hours.

The CM said the state government will launch zero poverty scheme in the new financial year commencing on April 1. He said the state government was developing state development regions on the pattern of National Capital Region.

He said besides the state capital region being developed around the state capital, the development regions would come up around Kanpur and Varanasi etc. Yogi said a new ropeway for urban transport will soon begin functioning in Varanasi.

Three-day Vikas Utsav

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate three-day Vikas Utsav in all the districts of the state from March 25 to 27. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made an announcement in this regard while speaking to media persons on completion of 8 years of his government. An official press release said the three-day programmes will be organised to honour youths, women and entrepreneurs.