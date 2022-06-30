800 mango varieties to know, many of them to savour and relish at this exhibition
The Lucknow Farmers’ Market (LFM) organised a Mango Exhibition, a diversity show on mangoes at the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Rehmankhera, on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Sunday, LFM had organised a mango festival with an orchard visit to Vintage Village, Gulripurva, near Sitapur, 88 km from Lucknow.
At the Mango Exhibition, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy and soak in the 800 different mango types that were on display. Visitors were given a tour of the mango orchard by a horse-drawn carriage and an electric rickshaw. Some of the mangoes on display were unique cultivars created by CISH, but other mangoes came from other producers. To show the direct and indirect relationships between farmers and mango by-products, LFM put up booths.
“Promoting ecotourism, agribusiness attracts tourists to Lucknow putting it on the calendar as a summer holiday attraction. What can be more relaxing and refreshing than sitting under a canopy of trees and enjoying eating freshly plucked ripe fruits,” said agriculture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who was also present at the event.
“The event provides a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, encouraging the development and production of a range of mango-based products. LFM connects farmers to consumers and other organisations to provide them with direct sales. This prevents them from being exploited and improves their livelihood by providing a fair return for their produce. It also helps conserve and keep alive rare mango varieties, the craft, food, traditions,” said Jyotsana Kaur Habibullah, founder, LFM.
“Begum Hamida Habibullah planted hundreds of mango trees in 1965, creating the Habibullah Estate Mango Orchards which have inspired the festival. Despite criticism, she managed to keep the King of Fruit alive in the area. To honour her, a tree in the orchard will be named after her. Isn’t it the most sustainable gift? A tree in your name! It is incredible how LFM has taken a leap forward to develop and uplift the farming community who desperately need this boost,” she added.
-
ABHM leader booked in Agra for declaring bounty on Udaipur murder accused
Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of 2 lakh for anyone bringing heads of the two accused of Tuesday's Udaipur killing, A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the spokesperson for ABHM, Sanjay Jat, at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra.
-
#waterinapot: Promoting savings, saving fauna
All offices of the National Savings Department, U.P., in the Agra division, are now doubling up as 'watering holes' for birds and animals like monkeys, squirrels and dogs by adopting a simple and virtually expense-free campaign #waterinapot. The Agra Division of the department has five offices: one each in Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura and Firozabad districts, and the headquarters being in Agra.
-
Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field. Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.
-
Widen BSP support base in run-up to 2024 LS polls: Mayawati to party cadre
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656610299185
-
Uttar Pradesh greening: State to plant 35 cr new trees to ensure O2 for 14 cr people
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656610230087
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics