9, including three minors, killed in Lucknow wall collapse amid heavy rain

Nine people, including three minors, were killed on Friday morning as the wall of a house - that was under construction - collapsed in Lucknow amid heavy rain. The Uttar Pradesh capital has been experiencing heavy downpour for the last three days.

Expressing grief over the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of those who have died. He also asked district magistrate and cops to reach the accident site. The families affected would be given relief from the emergency fund.

Two people have also been injured in the accident. The chief minister has also given directions to ensure proper treatment who have been injured.

Visuals showed divisional commissioner of Lucknow - Dr. Roshan Jacob - reviewing the situation. The DC further informed all residents of the district that "if there is a possibility of any accident or any accident has taken place anywhere due to heavy rain in Lucknow city, they should inform at toll free number - 1533 and 9151055671/9151055672/9151055673".

