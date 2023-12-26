close_game
9 students hurt as van collides with vehicle due to foggy condition in Unnao

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Meanwhile, a series of collisions occurred on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway near Girthaan due to thick fog, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and ten people injured

Nine children were critically injured after their school van collided with an unidentified vehicle due to invisibility caused by foggy conditions near Purva in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Tuesday morning, police said.

A ‘very dense’ fog blanketed Delhi for a second day and reduced visibility to 50 metres in parts of the city on Tuesday morning. (PTI)
Five of the students have been shifted to district hospital, said police. The mishap occurred when the van from New City Modern school was en route to the school, carrying children from Chamiani. The van was significantly damaged.

Circle officer, Purva, Deepak Singh reached the spot.

Meanwhile, a series of collisions occurred on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway near Girthaan due to thick fog, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and ten people injured on Tuesday morning near Ait in Jalaun district.

The mishap unfolded after a truck carrying tomatoes collided with another vehicle from the rear and overturned, spilling its cargo onto the road. The aftermath of the accident resulted in a series of collisions and a significant traffic jam. At least 19 vehicles were damaged, said police.

The Kotwali police and highway ambulance team reached the scene, evacuated the injured individuals and provided first aid before transferring them to the hospital. Simultaneously, efforts were initiated to clear the affected vehicles and debris, easing the traffic congestion.

In Delhi, a “very dense” fog blanketed the national capital for a second day and reduced visibility to 50 metres in parts of the city on Tuesday morning, disrupting both air and rail operations even as the air quality remained in the very poor category and the mercury dipped to 7°C.

