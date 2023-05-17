Mission LiFE: Students pledge to adopt environment-friendly lifestyle

As many as 91 students from different schools, colleges and universities from 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh were administered a pledge to adopt an environment-friendly lifestyle under ‘Mission LiFE’ scheme at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) on Wednesday. The students also participated in a debate competition. Students being administered oath at the CSIR-NBRI campus on wednesday. (HT Photo)

The theme of the debate was “Individual behaviour & habits have an impact on environment and climate change”.

The event was organised under the aegis of Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) of the Ministry of environment, forest & climate change. Its centres are at CSIR-NBRI in Lucknow and at University of Lucknow’s Institute of Wildlife Sciences.

“Stage-II of the debate will be organised by the ministry at New Delhi. Winners of the programme will be felicitated on the World Environment Day. A total 140 departments of 24 ministries have joined in under Mission LiFE,” said Pankaj Srivastava, coordinator, NBRI’s EIACP centre.

A total of 34 EIACP centres across India are working as the programme centres of the Ministry of Environment, forest & climate change, Govt. of India.

“We must conserve our natural resources for our future generations. These types of events should encourage young minds to develop sustainable approaches in their life,” said AK Shasany, director, CSIR-NBRI.

Prof Amita Kanaujia, coordinator, EIACP Centre at Institute of Wildlife Sciences, University of Lucknow informed that Mission LiFE is conceptualised by the Prime Minister of India and is being implemented as an initiative to promote sustainable living by changing individual lifestyles to become pro-planet-people.