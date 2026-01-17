A critic who bridged literature and life: Remembering Virendra Yadav

Veteran Hindi critic and prominent voice of the progressive movement Virendra Yadav passed away on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Indira Nagar, Lucknow. He was 76. Virendra Yadav (Sourced)

A leading voice in Hindi literary criticism and a long-time functionary of the Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA), Yadav was widely respected for his fearless engagement with literature, society and politics.

His death is being described as a major loss to Hindi literature and the progressive movement rooted in social justice and critical inquiry. His last rites will be performed at Bhaisakund on Saturday at 10.30 am.

Yadav served for several years as secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Progressive Writers’ Association and played a key role in editing and shaping the literary magazine Prayojan, particularly at a time when sustained literary criticism was under increasing pressure.

Rakesh Veda of Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) described him as an “organic intellectual, thinker and fearless public critic” whose work went far beyond conventional literary criticism. “His writing connected literature with society, politics, and culture in a deeply meaningful way, said Veda.

Born on March 5, 1950, in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav studied political science at Lucknow University (LU). It was during his student years that his involvement with the Left-oriented intellectual and cultural movements began.

Naveen Joshi, former editor of a leading Hindi daily and a writer, recalled Yadav from their days at LU, where Yadav, though a senior, was already a commanding presence at literary gatherings. “We used to listen to him closely during literary events,” Joshi said, recalling an active campus culture shaped by figures such as Thakur Prasad Singh and Rajesh Sharma. Though professionally employed with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Yadav was also a firebrand trade union leader and a regular contributor to newspapers. Over the years, newsrooms increasingly turned to him for his views on current affairs and literary developments.

Joshi added, “In later years, Yadav critically reassessed Premchand and other major writers, reviewed English novels, and actively challenged unscientific ideas and government actions on social media.”

Editor and noted writer Akhilesh, who wrote an article titled A Satat Angryman on Yadav, recalled knowing him since 1988, when he moved from Prayagraj to Lucknow. “Our offices were a stone’s throw apart, and we often had lunch together,” he said. Akhilesh added that Yadav, a strong critic of the varnawadi social order, contributed regularly to Tadbhav magazine from its very first issue.

Yadav’s approach to narrative criticism (katha-alochana) was marked by a strong historical and social consciousness, earning him recognition as a critic who helped shape literary debates rather than merely respond to them. Several of his essays were later translated into English and Urdu, said Professor Nadeem Hasnain, a close friend. “He was a public intellectual and critic who combined his intellectual rigour with moral clarity,” he said.

Among Yadav’s major works frequently cited in tributes were Upanyas Aur Varchasva Ki Satta, Upanyas Aur Des and Pragatisheelta Ke Paksh Mein, texts that shaped generations of readers and scholars of Hindi fiction. His Hindi translation of John Hersey’s Hiroshima was also recalled as a significant cultural contribution, bringing a globally important anti-war narrative to Hindi readers.

Yadav, a fearless public critic and true organic intellectual, as his friends and acquaintances hailed, leaves behind a vast and treasured collection of books.