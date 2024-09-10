A healthy body key to building capable society, strong nation: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the importance of sports, saying that a healthy body can realise the concept of a capable society and a strong nation. He also said the Uttar Pradesh government is recruiting medal-winning players directly into the police force. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster-2024 in Lucknow. (HT photo)

“A dedicated sports policy has been introduced and steps are being taken to directly recruit athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships into the UP Police,” Yogi said.

“So far, over 500 such athletes have been recruited through this initiative, and their outstanding performance is helping to drive the progress of the state’s police force,” he added. The CM was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 73rd All India Police Wrestling Cluster-2024 organised by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

“Uttar Pradesh is also actively developing sports infrastructure, with playgrounds being built in 57,000 gram panchayats, mini stadiums in 825 development blocks, and full-sized stadiums in all 75 districts,” Yogi said.

“The rapid pace of development is a testament to the state government’s commitment to promoting sports activities and fostering a healthy and active community,” he added.

Congratulating the participants in the competition, the CM said since becoming PM in 2014, Narendra Modi has introduced programmes aimed at realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, with sports and physical activities playing a key role.

“Initiatives like Khelo India Khelo, Fit India Movement, MP Sports Competitions and village-to-national level events are being organised, drawing participation from all sections of the society,” he said.

“The world is witnessing the incredible performance of Indian sportspersons, including our Divyang players, who demonstrated rare talent and resilience in the recently held Paralympics in Paris. This moment is a source of pride for us, as it embodies the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’,” Yogi added.

Addressing the police personnel present at the event, he said, “Whether it concerns national security or improving law and order across states, the police fulfil their duties with dedication and integrity. However, beyond these responsibilities, engaging in activities that foster social unity and trust is equally important.”

“Policing, therefore, extends beyond law enforcement to include participation in creative endeavours that strengthen society,” the CM said. “While the names of organisations may differ, their mission remains the same—ensuring the security of India, which is paramount to all,” he said.

“Whether on India-Nepal or India-Bhutan borders, SSB is trying to safeguard these areas while maintaining India’s strong social, cultural, and political ties with neighbouring countries,” Yogi said.

“With a 550-km stretch of the border shared with Nepal, Uttar Pradesh Police actively participate in joint patrols with the SSB. By working together to uphold national security, they also build trust among the local communities in these border areas”, he added.

“With the commitment to ensure that no harm comes to the nation’s security, these initiatives continue through excellent coordination. At the same time, the SSB also engages in numerous creative activities to benefit the local population,” the CM said.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police Prashant Kumar and SSB director general Daljit Singh Chaudhary were prominent among those present on the occasion.