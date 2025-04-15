A home shattered by tragedy as mortal remains of five killed in Raj mishap reach home

At Abhishek Singh’s Musahibganj residence here, hundreds gathered to pay their last respects to the five members of a family who were killed in a freak mishap near Jaipur of Rajasthan on Sunday. People gather at Lucknow’s Musahibganj as the mortal remains of five people of a family killed in a freak accident near Jaipur, reach their house on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The mortal remains of Singh (35), his wife Priyanshi (30), their infant daughter, his father Satya Prakash (60) and mother Rama Devi (55) were brought to their residence in two vehicles on Monday morning for the funeral.

Singh’s elder brother Himanshu, uncle Chandra Prakash, and other family members carried the biers with quivering hands. Even neighbours trembled at the sight of the infant’s body being brought to the house. The women of the family sobbed as they hugged each other to find some comfort in this time of grief. Other kin were also in tears as they held on to the infant’s swing. “Seven-month-old Shri’s toys lay by her swing, but there is no one to play with them,” said a family member.

“He was the youngest of us five siblings. Who knew that he would go before all of us,” Satya Prakash’s elder brother Chandra Prakash said.

On Sunday, the five, onboard a car, were going to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar when they had a collision with a multi-axle truck in the Jamwa Ramgarh town of Jaipur district, resulting in their immediate deaths.