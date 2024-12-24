A poetic tribute to the ‘Ajatshatru’ of Indian politics

LUCKNOW Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, also known as the ‘Ajatshatru’ of Indian politics, was paid a poetic tribute by writer Kumar Vishwas through his creations during a mega programme ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ , on the eve of the leader’s birth anniversary on Tuesday. The event was organized by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation, led by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath light a ceremonial lamp during the ‘Atal Geet Ganga’ programme, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak, Keshav Prasad Maurya and poet Kumar Vishwas are also seen. (ANI Photo)

“When Atal ji was Prime Minister, he used to invite poets to his residence, despite his busy schedule, listening to their poetry with deep appreciation and affection,” recalled Kumar Vishwas, sharing his memories of interactions with Vajpayee.

The event was graced by a host of political leaders, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, former Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and many others.

During the programme, defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath presented awards to several individuals for their outstanding contributions to society. Among those honoured were Gangadhar Prasad Tiwari, Pawan Agrawal, Satish Kumar Rastogi, Ganesh Prasad Verma, Hanumant Singh, Anita Agrawal, and RP Tripathi. The recipients were awarded shawls, mementos, and bouquets in recognition of their service to the community.

Rajnath Singh shared fond memories of Vajpayee, emphasizing his monumental role in strengthening India’s global stature. Singh recalled discussions with the former PM about the development of Lucknow and praised Kumar Vishwas for capturing Vajpayee’s extraordinary personality through his poetry.

The defence minister also led the gathering in a moment of silence to honour the former Prime Minister’s legacy.

CM Yogi Adityanath praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a “symbol of good governance and inclusive politics.” Reflecting on Vajpayee’s political career, he highlighted how Vajpayee remained committed to his values and principles, working tirelessly for the nation, irrespective of political divides. “Atal ji’s leadership set high standards for future generations, and his belief that ‘principle-less politics is a noose of death’ serves as a guiding principle for all politicians,” said the CM.

Adityanath said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation continues to organize major events every year. Earlier in the day, around 25,000 to 30,000 young people gathered at KD Singh ‘Babu’ Stadium for the Youth Kumbh.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak spoke about how Vajpayee, despite his poetic nature, ensured India’s security by conducting nuclear tests during his tenure. He highlighted that Vajpayee’s legacy continues to inspire future generations, both through his poetry and his statesmanship.

Kumar Vishwas captivated the audience with his powerful recital, which included a moving piece about Lord Krishna’s return to Vrindavan after the Mahabharat. His lines, “Mathura chhooti, chhooti Dwarika, Indraprastha thukraoon; Bansi chhooti, Gokul chhoota, kab tak chakra uthaoon,” received thunderous applause from the audience.