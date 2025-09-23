‘A’ stars vie for India spots ahead of Windies Test series

The second and final four-day unofficial Test between the ‘A’ teams of India and Australia, starting Tuesday here, is the final battleground for players from the host team to test their mettle before the India national team takes on West Indies in a two-Test series from October 2. KL Rahul during a training session ahead of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow (Sourced)

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to announce the team for the West Indies series soon. While any major change is unlikely, except for Dhruv Jurel becoming India’s first-choice wicketkeeper with Rishabh Pant out of action for a few more weeks due to a fractured foot.

In the first match against Australia A, Jurel notched up a fine century, whereas Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 150 in the drawn encounter. Other keeper-batter Ishan Kishan is likely to miss out on the backup spot as he wasn’t named in the India A squad. Narayan Jagadeesan, who scored a fine half-century as the opener against Australia A here, looks set to keep his place in the Test team. He had travelled to England for the fifth Test.

Jurel is also expected to lead India-A in the match here as Shreyas Iyer, who could score just seven runs in the first game, has reportedly returned to Mumbai and told the selectors about his absence from the game, and also about his availability for selection in the Test squad. Iyer has been out of the Test squad since the home series against England, which took place in early 2024.

Two new faces for the India A encounter—KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj—will also be sharpening their skills for the Test series against the ‘Windies’. This will be Rahul’s first professional appearance since the Anderson-Tendulkar England Test series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. He finished as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs at an average of 53, including two centuries and two fifties.

Siraj also enjoyed his domination in the series. He took 23 wickets with his best being 6/70 that came in the second Test in Birmingham. In the West Indies series, the 31-year-old bowler is expected to lead the pace attack along with Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep as Jasprit Bumrah is highly likely to be rested for the series. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will also be part of the Test team.

Whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will continue to open the innings for Team India after their success in England. Rahul could also be appointed the vice-captain.

India A opener Abhimanyu Eswaran, who scored a quick 58-ball 44 with the help of six boundaries here, is also expected to continue with Team India for the home series against the Windies. One of the most consistent batters in domestic cricket, Eswaran was part of Team India in the England series, but never made it to the Playing XI.

Sai Sudharsan will continue to bat at number 3 and will be followed by skipper Shubman Gill, whereas Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will retain their places. Axar Patel looks all set to make his Test comeback.

The four-day match also allows Cricket Australia to watch Sam Konstos as one of the possible openers, along with Usman Kwaja, in the Ashes to take place this November. Just 19, Konstos has already staked his claim in the Australian side with a sparkling century here.