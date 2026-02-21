A year before Uttar Pradesh polls, Yogi unveils 80% honorarium hike for shiksha mitras

With a year to go for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced an 80% increase in the honorarium of shiksha mitras (para teachers) and anudeshaks (instructors). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Shiksha mitras will receive an honorarium of ₹18,000 (up from ₹10,000) and the instructors will get ₹17,000 per month (up from ₹9,000), chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced in the state assembly on Friday.

The increased honorarium will be paid from the new session in April, and payment arrangements will be ensured immediately, he said.

“Now, from April 2026, Shiksha Mitra will receive ₹18,000 and instructors ₹17,000 as a monthly honorarium. Along with this, a cashless medical facility of up to ₹5 lakh will also be provided,” he said.

There are 1,43,450 shiksha mitras and 24,781 anudeshaks in government-run schools.

The previous government paid shiksha mitras and instructors ₹3,000 per month, the chief minister said.

“Our government increased it to ₹10,000 after coming to power,” he said.

Participating in the discussion on the state budget 2026-27 in the assembly, the chief minister highlighted extensive reforms undertaken by the government in the fields of basic, secondary and higher education, along with several new announcements.

Speaking on basic education infrastructure, he said, “There has been a significant improvement in quality compared to earlier times. Drop-out rates have declined and the education system is being strengthened through composite schools. In the direction of digital empowerment, initiatives such as smart classes, digital libraries and programs like ‘Mission NIPUN’ and digital education under ‘Operation Kayakalp’ have been implemented. Adequate funds have also been allocated for composite schools.”

He said new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas will be established in development blocks where they are currently absent. A provision of ₹580 crore has been made for this purpose, especially to benefit girls from poor, backward and extremely backward sections. Additionally, ₹300 crore has been allocated for maintenance works following school safety audits, ₹2,382 crore for CM Composite Schools and ₹300 crore for setting up smart classes in primary schools. Cashless medical facilities will also be provided to dependent families of teachers and staff.

He also said that a budgetary provision of ₹300 crore has been made for arranging sanitary napkins for adolescent girls. This facility will be provided at the secondary education level. Additionally, arrangements have also been ensured in this budget to provide cashless health facilities for all teachers and non-teaching staff, he said.