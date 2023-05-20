AAP’s Sanjay Singh to tour U.P. from June 5

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is planning a statewide tour of its senior leaders from June 5 to consolidate the party’s support before the next Lok Sabha elections due in May 2024. AAP leader Sanjay Singh (HT File Photo)

Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge of the party, will embark on the statewide journey from June 5. In this tour-plan, Singh will cover all 75 districts of the state. Other leaders of the party will also accompany Singh.

Before this, all zonal presidents of the party will hold meetings with district presidents between May 23 and June 3 to expand the party’s organisational structure in districts.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to hold a meeting with the party’s winning candidates in civic polls in the state capital.

“Sanjay Singh will start a state tour from June 5. He will cover all 75 districts of the state in several stretches of the tour,” said Vaibhav Maheshwari, chief spokesperson of AAP.

“During this tour meetings with local party leaders will be organised and emphasis will be laid on increasing the party’s base,” added Maheshwari.

The booth level structure of the party will also be strengthened, said Maheshwari.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls 2024, AAP has planned several party activities and statewide campaigns to ensure its presence in the lower house of the Parliament.