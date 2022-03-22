AAP to focus on Uttar Pradesh civic polls, says Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday decided to contest the forthcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and also make changes in the party’s organisational structure.
Civic polls are due in UP by this year end.
Presiding over a two-day meeting of AAP state executive, the party’s state in charge Sanjay Singh told party workers to start preparing for the forthcoming UP civic polls.
Important decisions will be taken on the second-day of the meeting on Monday, he said.
Singh stressed on expanding the party’s reach across the state.
Talking to media persons, Singh stated that AAP had emerged as an alternate to other national parties.
Recently AAP stormed to power in Punjab, stunning all mainline political parties there. But in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, all its candidates lost their deposits.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
