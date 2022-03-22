Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AAP to focus on Uttar Pradesh civic polls, says Sanjay Singh
lucknow news

AAP to focus on Uttar Pradesh civic polls, says Sanjay Singh

On Sunday, AAP announced that it would contest the upcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and makes changes to its organizational structure.
Party chief Sanjay Singh told party workers to prepare for the upcoming civic elections in UP during a two-day meeting of the AAP state executive. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Party chief Sanjay Singh told party workers to prepare for the upcoming civic elections in UP during a two-day meeting of the AAP state executive. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday decided to contest the forthcoming civic polls in Uttar Pradesh and also make changes in the party’s organisational structure.

Civic polls are due in UP by this year end.

Presiding over a two-day meeting of AAP state executive, the party’s state in charge Sanjay Singh told party workers to start preparing for the forthcoming UP civic polls.

Important decisions will be taken on the second-day of the meeting on Monday, he said.

Singh stressed on expanding the party’s reach across the state.

Talking to media persons, Singh stated that AAP had emerged as an alternate to other national parties.

Recently AAP stormed to power in Punjab, stunning all mainline political parties there. But in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, all its candidates lost their deposits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out