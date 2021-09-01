AAP to go solo in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, says Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is fighting elections for the first time in Uttar Pradesh, will go solo in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state, the party’s UP in-charge Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

“We have made it clear that the AAP will fight elections on all 403 assembly seats in UP and not form an alliance with any other party,” Singh said, while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of AAP’s ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatra’ in Noida. His statement came amid speculations that the AAP could tie up with regional parties in order to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP, which is currently the ruling government in Delhi, is serious about expanding its base in states such as Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, which will witness polling next year. One of the promises the AAP has made in all these states is to provide free electricity to residents if it comes into power.

In Uttar Pradesh too, the AAP said it will provide free electricity if it wins next year. Other benefits include provision of water and health care to residents for free. “Three hundred units of power supply will be made free for the poor, water supply would be free, free health care, employment would be ensured for the youth and if they don’t get jobs then they will be given unemployment allowance,” Sanjay Singh told reporters.

The AAP also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged corruption and said it will get the state rid of it, provide quality education to students, ensure safety of girls and women and also ensure adequate return to farmers for their produce.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was a part of Wednesday’s press briefing, told reporters the objective of AAP’s Tiranga Yatra is to ensure the ‘aan, baan, shaan’ (pride, honour and glory) of the tricolour on the 75th year of India’s Independence and added that politics of Uttar Pradesh dented this pride and glory of the flag.

“We will reach out to all people in the state irrespective of caste and community and appeal to them to elect a party that works with an objective to achieve the dreams of BR Ambedkar,” Sisodia said.

Launching an attack at the BJP, Sisodia said the saffron party spoke of nationalism but when it comes to providing education to children of the nation, they (BJP) are the ones who usurp the midday meal funds meant for their education by the people in power.”

The Delhi deputy CM also alleged the lack of health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and cited the death of a woman in Firozabad due to alleged unavailability of hospital beds. “The youth are jobless, the farmers do not get adequate return for their produce and people in cities face corruption for getting even the smallest of works done,” he added.