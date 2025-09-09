Abbas Ansari’s membership of Uttar Pradesh assembly restored

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly has restored the membership of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari who was disqualified following his conviction in a 2022 hate speech case. Abbas Ansari. (FILE PHOTO)

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

“Yes, we have issued a notification restoring membership of SBSP’s Abbas Ansari. The UP assembly had sought legal opinion on the issue,” said Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana.

The development comes after the Allahabad high court on August 20 stayed the conviction of Abbas Ansari, son of mafia-turned-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari. A petition seeking restoration of his membership was moved before the assembly speaker.

“In view of Allahabad high court’s order dated 20 August 2025, Abbas Ansari’s disqualification under provisions of Article 191 (d) read with section 8 of the People’s Representation Act 1951 will cease operation,” said principal secretary, UP Vidhan Sabha, Pradeep Dubey in a notification issued here on Monday.

The chief judicial magistrate (MP-MLA court, Mau) had sentenced Ansari to two years’ rigorous imprisonment on July 5, 2025 following which his seat was declared vacant. Abbas Ansari was elected to the UP assembly from Mau Sadar on the SBSP ticket in 2022.