Abhyuday Yojana: Free coaching classes in all UP districts soon

Classes under the Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana offering free coaching to economically weaker aspirants of competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh will now be held in every district instead of just at divisional headquarters.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the Abhyuday free coaching scheme for the aspirants of competitive examinations on February 15 earlier this year. As part of the scheme, the UP government has set up coaching centres offering free classes to prepare the students for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the medical aspirants, the entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

The platform has over 500 IAS officers, over 450 IPS officers, over 300 IFS officers and several experts on various subjects who contribute by creating educational content through physical classes and virtual sessions for civil services and other competitive exams’ aspirants.

A portal http://www.abhyuday.up.gov.in/ too has been launched for the benefit of the students. These training classes were given online during the multiple lockdowns that the state went through. Gradually, the Abhyuday coaching centres were set up at the divisional levels in the first phase and is now being followed up at the district level in the next phase, said officials of the state social welfare department in the know of the development.

For paving way for the classes to begin at the district level, a missive has already been sent to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates on behalf of the director of social welfare department. Now preparations were on to constitute district level committees, they added.

Confirming the development, Deputy director (social welfare), Prayagraj, Manjushree Srivastava said, “This time, classes are to be held in all the districts of the state.” “State social welfare director’s letter has arrived in this regard. District level committees are being constituted. This is the reason why the classes, which were to start from November 15, have been stopped for the time being. As soon as the committees are constituted in all districts of the division, the classes will start simultaneously in all 75 districts,” she said.

“For this, there will now also be a designated officer from among the respective district inspector of schools, district social welfare officer or district magistrate,” the officials said.

Senior IAS officer and director general, UP Academy of Administration and Management, Lucknow, L Venkateshwar Lu also attended a workshop organised in the meeting hall of Circuit House in Prayagraj on Tuesday in this regard. Officers, teachers and candidates enrolled under the Abhyudaya Yojana also participated in the workshop.