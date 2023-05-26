Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. cops arrest Abu Salem’s nephew from Mumbai

U.P. cops arrest Abu Salem’s nephew from Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2023 07:29 PM IST

UP special director general (SDG), law and order, Prashant Kumar confirmed the arrest of Abu Salem’s nephew Mohd Arif

Lucknow The Uttar Pradseh (U.P.) police arrested jailed gangster Abu Salem’s nephew Mohd Arif from Mumbai on Friday in a land-grabbing case lodged against him and two others in Azamgarh district on Thursday. UP special director general (SDG), law and order, Prashant Kumar confirmed his arrest in Mumbai and stated that Arif is being brought to Azamgarh for further proceedings.

The police said the accused is the son of Abu Salem’s elder brother, Abdul Hakim, and allegedly involved in grabbing properties in Azamgarh by threatening people in the name of his uncle. (For Representation)
He said the accused is the son of Abu Salem’s elder brother, Abdul Hakim, and allegedly involved in grabbing properties in Azamgarh by threatening people in the name of his uncle Abu Salem. Another police official of Azamgarh said that the accused tried to grab properties of a local trader’s family using forged documents in connivance with two members of the trader’s family.

He said one Shabana Parveen, whose husband Adil Ahmad used to operate his business in the name of Eastern Distributors in Chakla Pahadapur locality of Azamgarh, is the complainant in the FIR. He said Parveen mentioned in the FIR that she was taking care of godown and transport business after the death of her husband.

“As per the complainant, her husband’s sister, Heena and her husband, Salman, teamed up with Mohd Arif and prepared power of attorney of his husband’s mother after her death with intent to grab properties. The document was later proved forged in the inquiry by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Martinganj Tehsil of Azamgarh and he issued an order for its cancellation on November 17, 2022,” he said.

“Mohd Arif had been issuing threats to the complainant to sell her properties to him at throwaway prices or be ready to face the consequences,” he added.

The cop said the police had lodged an FIR against the couple and Mohd Arif under Indian Penal Code sections 419 for cheating by impersonation, 420 for fraud, 467 for forging of documents, 468 for using forged documents for cheating purpose and 386 for extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt at Kotwali police station of Azamgarh. He said further probe in the matter was on.

