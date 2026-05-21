ABVP protests ‘irregularities’ in law exam, evaluation at LU

The Lucknow Mahanagar unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the administrative building of Lucknow University on Wednesday over alleged negligence in the examination and evaluation process for law students of the university and its affiliated colleges. A delegation submitted a memorandum to controller of examinations Vidyanand Tripathi. The protest by the Lucknow Mahanagar unit of ABVP at Lucknow University on Wednesday. (HT)

Students raised slogans over alleged irregularities in the LLB first-year examination. They also objected to the change in the examination pattern from a 70:30 written-internal assessment ratio to a 90:10 ratio.

The students demanded rollback of the revised pattern, reforms in the evaluation system on the lines of National Law Universities (NLUs), and re-evaluation of answer sheets to address discrepancies in first-semester marks.

ABVP Awadh province minister Arpan Kushwaha said that “large-scale irregularities” in the examination results of a professional course like law were jeopardising the future of thousands of students.

“ABVP will not tolerate this authoritarian and weak evaluation system at any cost. The evaluation process must be reformed on the lines of national institutions and NLUs so that justice can be done to students’ talent,” said Kushwaha.

ABVP Lucknow Mahanagar leader Sarita Pandey said an impartial inquiry into alleged discrepancies in first-semester marks, re-evaluation of answer sheets by experienced professors and restoration of the 70:30 evaluation system were among the organisation’s key demands.

“Until the first-semester results become completely error-free, the dates for second-semester examination forms must be extended,” said Pandey.

Varsity implements NEP provisions in LLB courses

Meanwhile, Lucknow University announced implementation of provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) in LLB three-year and five-year integrated courses from the current academic session.

The university said students currently enrolled in the second semester of the first year of LLB would also come under the new policy framework. Under the NEP provisions related to examination results, all students of LLB three-year and five-year courses will now be promoted from odd semesters to even semesters.

“Aligning legal education with modern global standards and smoothing the academic path for students was necessary. The provision of promotion from odd to even semesters under the NEP will provide great relief to the students. With the implementation of this policy, the future of the students studying in the current session will be brighter, more secure and multifaceted,” vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said.

The university administration said instructions had been issued to the Faculty of Law and heads of departments to finalise the curriculum structure and promotion guidelines to ensure smooth implementation of the policy. HTC