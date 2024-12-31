ABVP’s 64th state conference: ‘Panch parivartan’ a firm commitment to national progress: RSS leader

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) concluded its 64th state conference in Sitapur on Tuesday, with a focus on panch parivartan (five changes) as a roadmap for societal transformation. The conference was attended by nearly 1,400 student and teacher activists from Awadh (sourced)

Awadh prant pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Kaushal, highlighted this vision, emphasising the importance of social harmony, family education, self-awareness, civic duties, and environmental conservation. “Panch parivartan is not just an idea but a firm commitment to lead the nation to its highest pinnacle,” Kaushal said.

He stressed that true change begins with self-awareness and extends to the family, society, and nation. He urged individuals to integrate these principles into their daily lives, noting that environmental conservation and civic duties require collective resolve, not just regulations.

Kaushal asserted that the adoption of ‘panch parivartan’ would strengthen society and propel India toward global leadership.

The conference, attended by nearly 1,400 student and teacher activists from Awadh, also passed three significant youth-centric resolutions: The role of youth in making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and independent, the current scenario of U.P., and concrete steps to improve educational quality and control fee hikes.

These resolutions, spearheaded by re-elected state president Prof Neetu Singh and secretary Pushpendra Bajpai, aim to address systemic educational challenges and create opportunities for the youth.