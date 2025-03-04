Acted swiftly to prevent panic after Mahakumbh stampede, says CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government acted swiftly to control the situation after the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, ensuring timely medical aid for victims while preventing widespread panic. (File)

Addressing a gathering of officials from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Postal Service in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted, as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area at the time. Panic could have worsened the situation.”

At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Mahakumbh.

Adityanath noted that apart from millions of devotees, seers and sadhus from 13 ‘akhadas’ were also scheduled to take the ritualistic ‘Amrit Snan’ (holy dip) that morning. He explained that two major challenges often arose in such events--determining the bathing order among the akharas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the ritual proceeded smoothly at the scheduled time of 4 am.

Despite the tragedy, all akhadas were prepared to go ahead with the ‘Snan’. “I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation,” the CM said, adding that officials closely monitored the crowd, evacuated the Sangam area by noon, and ensured the ‘Snan’ resumed by 2:30 pm.

He underlined the importance of effective crisis management, stating, “In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control.”

The chief minister emphasised the importance of effective coordination among stakeholders, including devotees, sadhus and administrative officials. “I personally initiated dialogues to maintain order and ensure smooth execution of the event,” he said.

This year, over 66 crore pilgrims attended the religious event, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

‘Fake reporting’: CM rejects pollution claims at Sangam during Mahakumbh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday dismissed reports of pollution at the Sangam during the Mahakumbh, asserting that extensive water quality monitoring showed the river remained clean throughout the event.

Speaking at a gathering of Indian Institute of Management and Indian Postal Service officials in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Despite baseless claims, our state pollution control board and independent labs consistently found water quality at the Sangam to be within safe limits.”

He pointed out that concerns about the environmental impact of the Mahakumbh had been raised, including by UNESCO, given the massive scale of the event.

“In 2013, when the prime minister of Mauritius visited, he refrained from taking a dip after seeing pollution in the Ganga. We ensured that such an incident did not happen this time,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister claimed his government took preventive measures from day one to ensure no sewage or industrial waste entered the Ganga or Yamuna.

“The most critical pollution point in Uttar Pradesh was Kanpur, where for 125 years, four crore litres of untreated sewage flowed into the Ganga daily at Jajmau. We stopped it three years ago, and today, not a single drop of sewage enters the river,” he said.

Adityanath also said that Kanpur’s tannery effluents, once highly toxic and responsible for killing aquatic life in the Ganga, had been brought under strict control. “We installed round-the-clock CCTV monitoring two years ago and mandated treatment plants for all tanneries. Those who failed to comply had to shut down.”

In Prayagraj, sewage treatment plants were integrated with the Namami Gange project, and untreated sewage was further processed using bio-remediation techniques. Despite these measures, the CM said, “Certain groups attempted false reporting on pollution levels.”

He said that to counter such claims, the government set up multiple independent labs and invited private players to verify findings. “We continuously tested water quality from January 11 to February 26, and the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels at the Sangam always remained below three, often at one or two. Dissolved Oxygen (DO), which should be above five, consistently measured between eight and ten.”

He also mentioned a report attributed to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that claimed high fecal coliform levels at Sangam.

“Fecal coliform levels are measured in Most Probable Number (MPN) per 100 ml, and the acceptable limit is below 2,500 MPN. From January 11 to February 26, our samples from the Sangam consistently showed levels as low as 100 MPN,” the BJP leader said.

While some areas upstream showed temporary spikes of 1,200-1,300 MPN due to cattle movements across the river, Adityanath asserted that overall levels were well within limits.

“We challenged those spreading misinformation and provided our lab data. Ultimately, even the CPCB had to acknowledge the accuracy of our findings,” he said. (With PTI inputs)