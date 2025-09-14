Acting CS orders timely disposal of grievances, warns erring officials

Acting chief secretary Deepak Kumar on Friday directed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure time-bound and quality disposal of public grievances and revenue cases, stressing that swift yet well-considered resolution of complaints was among the state government’s top priorities. Acting chief secretary Deepak Kumar. (File)

Chairing a review meeting via video conferencing, Kumar told officers to personally contact complainants before uploading reports on the Jan Sunwai portal and close cases only after ensuring their satisfaction.

“Misuse of the ‘special close’ option will not be tolerated, “ he warned, stating top-level monitoring was underway and strict action would follow against erring officers.

“Departments or staff facing unusually high complaint volumes must be reviewed and corrective steps taken,” he added.

Kumar also instructed officers to stay punctual, be available to the public and resolve issues at the local level to spare people from visiting higher offices. He directed strict adherence to timelines in disposal of revenue cases.

Reviewing preparations for the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign to be launched on September 17 by the Prime Minister from Indore and by chief minister at the state level, Kumar asked districts to complete all arrangements on time. Under the campaign, health camps will be held in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, CHCs and district hospitals to screen women and children, with specialist doctors on duty as per roster and blood donation camps in district hospitals.

Taking stock of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, Kumar noted that 1.67 crore of the targeted 1.93 crore families had been covered and asked field workers to expedite card generation for remaining eligible families and all members of partially covered families. He also ordered faster issuance of state health cards under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Health Scheme.

Reviewing UPEIDA projects, Kumar said the first phase of the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC) had attracted nearly 700 investment intents worth ₹43,428 crore for projects across 13 districts. He directed officials to expedite land purchase and consent-based acquisition for these projects.