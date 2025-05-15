Action against illegal madrasas: Students to get admission to govt schools, says minister

Under the ongoing drive against encroachments, including unrecognised religious structures in Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal, action has been taken against 225 madrasas, 30 mosques, 25 shrines and six Eidgahs in Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit so far, officials said on Wednesday. A madrasa in Bahraich locked by state authorities. (Deepak Gupta/HT file)

However, the students affected will be given admission to government schools, according to minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Danish Azad Ansari.

Speaking on the drive and fate of students enrolled at these madrasas, Ansari said, “The chief minister had a meeting with the minority welfare department some time back and issued all necessary directives. The students enrolled at the madrasas which were demolished will now be admitted to the nearest government schools. Orders to this effect have been issued.”

As per instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, encroachments from government land within 10 km from Indo-Nepal border are being removed during the ongoing drive.

In Maharajganj, illegal madrasas were demolished in Semrahni village of Farenda tehsil and Jugauli village of Nautanwa on Wednesday. An unauthorised madrasa on government land in Kalimpurwa Rampur Jabdi of Bhinga tehsil of Shravasti was demolished, while encroachment was removed from a shrine situated on forest department land in Bahraich.