‘Adherence to schedule is key to effective time mgmt’

Under the chairmanship of chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, an 8th lecture under the Capacity Enhancement Lecture Series was organised at Lok Bhawan here on Monday. (Pic for representation)

The session featured a presentation titled ‘Success through time management’ by Dr EV Swaminathan, a renowned life coach, trainer, teacher, counselor, and advisor from Mumbai.

He stressed that completing tasks within allocated time frames is the correct and optimal utilization of time. Effective time management entails striving to complete tasks on schedule, thereby reducing stress and ensuring smoother workflows.

Swaminathan, in his keynote address emphasized the necessity of understanding life from birth to death, asserting that comprehending life’s mysteries empowers one to alter directions and circumstances.

He mentioned the rising trend of parental neglect resulting in detrimental impacts on children, urging parents to engage actively with their children. He advocated for family support and affection, underscoring the need to educate children about life beyond technological distractions.

He proposed practical meditation techniques to enhance children’s focus, emphasizing the importance of directing both mind and intellect towards goals, thereby overcoming negativity and fear of failure.

In his address, the chief secretary expressed gratitude to Dr Swaminathan for his insightful presentation on the importance of time, emphasizing its critical value for all. He highlighted that mastering time leads to success in all endeavors.