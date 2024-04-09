Adi Vishweshwar case: Hearing on plea seeking order to be party on Apr 16

A court in Varanasi on Tuesday fixed April 16 as the next date of hearing on a plea seeking an order to become a party in the suit titled “Ancient Idol Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and others Vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and others”. The plea was filed by one Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Lohta in Varanasi. (For Representation)

The case is in the fast track court of civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, Prashant Kumar Singh. The plea was filed by one Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Lohta here.

On March 21, Ahmad’s counsel Nandlal Prasad submitted before the court and urged that he (Ahmad) be made a party in the suit. Advocate Vijai Shankar Rastogi, the next friend of Lord Adi Vishweshwar, presented several arguments against the plea, saying Ahmad should not be made party in the suit.