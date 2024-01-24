Adityanath appeals restrain, promises darshan to everyone

As devotees swarmed Ayodhya on the first day of the public opening of the Ram Temple on Tuesday to offer their prayers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached ground zero himself and took charge of their safety, convenience, and comfort, said a government statement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clicks a selfie at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya. (File)

“The chief minister initially dispatched officials to Ayodhya before personally arriving in the temple town. He conducted an aerial survey to assess the situation and held a meeting with district administration officials. During the meeting, he provided necessary directives for crowd control, ensuring foolproof security arrangements, and enhancing the convenience of devotees,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has appealed for patience and cooperation from the devotees arriving from different parts of the country. Assuring devotees of a seamless darshan of Lord Shri Ram, he urged them to exercise patience and cooperate with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, local police, and administration officials to avoid any inconveniences.

“Initially, the chief minister monitored the situation in Ayodhya and sent the principal secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad, and DGP (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, to the spot to ensure that there is no lapse in the security of the devotees. Then in the afternoon, the CM himself flew to Ayodhya and took the entire command in his own hands. After this, he conducted an aerial survey of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Rampath,” the statement said.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the Ayodhya district administration deployed magistrates at eight places to maintain peace, security, and streamline traffic. Ayodhya Police have deployed teams at all key points for the easy and safe darshan. All suspicious vehicles and persons entering the district are being checked by the police at all inter-district borders, barriers, and checkpoints of the district. Additionally, suspicious vehicles and persons are being checked at all important places, hotels, railway stations, and bus stations. Social media platforms are also being monitored carefully, the statement added.