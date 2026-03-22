Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he did not build a Green Corridor, but a 'barbaad' corridor. Adityanath did not build Green Corridor, but 'barbaad' corridor: Akhilesh

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme held at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The defence minister surely wishes to do good work for Lucknow, as it is his parliamentary constituency... and anyone naturally shares a deep emotional attachment with both the voters and the region itself. He certainly made an effort to establish a Green Corridor.

"However, the chief minister did not create a Green Corridor; instead, he has made a 'barbaad' corridor. That Green Corridor is not to facilitate a smooth flow of traffic, rather you will have to deploy police personnel at every single crossroad."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the recently inaugurated Green Corridor in Lucknow. Comparing it with the Lohia Path built during the tenure of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh said that the Lohia Path was designed many years ago, and it had plans for the road as well as a bridge.

Alleging a lack of walking space for pedestrians, Yadav said, "There is no space for pedestrians to walk on the Green Corridor. Nowhere else in the world today could a road possibly be designed in such a way that it offers no space whatsoever to pedestrians and cyclists. This road has been designed in complete violation of established standards."

Defence Minister Singh and Chief Minister Adityanath on March 13 inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple phases of the Green Corridor project in Lucknow, aimed at easing traffic congestion and significantly reducing travel time across the city.

The Green Corridor is being developed as a major urban mobility project to streamline traffic movement in Lucknow. Once completed, the 28-km-long corridor will connect IIM Road to Kisan Path through multiple phases and is expected to reduce travel time on the stretch from about 30 minutes to nearly 10 minutes.

On the LPG crisis, he said that if the cylinder is in "your destiny, then you will get it". He also termed LPG "Laapata Gas".

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