'It's an irony that...': Yogi Adityanath's ‘Satyagraha’ dig at Congress over Rahul Gandhi

While Congress workers across India on Sunday organised “Sankalp Satyagraha” to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at the party saying those who weaken democracy cannot observe “Satyagraha”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(AP file)

“Those who divide the country on the lines of language and regionalism cannot practice Satyagraha. Nobody has the right to engage in Satyagraha who does not have compassion for people,” news agency PTI quoted Adityanath as saying in Lucknow.

The UP chief minister said Mahatma Gandhi always supported truth and non-violence. Gandhiji made an appeal for this which is called ‘Satyagraha’.

“How could those who have no sympathy for people engage in Satyagraha? One who follows the path of untruth cannot talk of Satyagraha and it cannot be practiced by those who are corrupt,” Adityanath said.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said someone whose conduct, behaviour, thoughts, words and deeds are not deemed fit could not engage in Satyagraha. It is an irony that a person who condemns his country and does not have respect and reverence for the brave soldiers of the country talks about Satyagraha.

Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh also alleged that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's "silence" over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi indicated that the JD(U) leader was pleased over the increased chances of claiming leadership of the opposition camp.

The BJP leader also slammed Gandhi for “my name is not Savarkar” jibe, and asserted that it will take "many lifetimes" for the Congress leader to become like the freedom fighter-turned- Hindutva mascot.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.

(With inputs from PTI)

