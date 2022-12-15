Administrator to run Lucknow Municipal Corporation if civic elections not held before January 20

The municipal commissioner will become the administrator of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) if urban local body elections are not held before January 20 next year. The term of the mayor and the corporators will end on January 19.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has restrained the State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing the notification for the urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh till December 20. There is a possibility of elections getting delayed as it takes some time to complete other processes, including nominations, after the notification is issued. Hence, it is expected that the administrator will be appointed from January 20.

Once municipal commissioners become administrators, they would have the power to approve development works of more than ₹10 lakh. They will also have the powers to decide on policy matters like cleanliness, tax and user charge.

The administrator will not have to wait for the nod of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation house and the executive for any policy or financial matter.

Lucknow has seen three administrators in the last 10 years. Former municipal commissioner Shailesh Kumar Singh acted as administrator from February 23, 2012 to April 13, 2012. Former municipal commissioner NP Singh was the administrator from April 14, 2012 to July 14, 2012. Former municipal commissioner Udayraj Singh functioned as administrator from August 11, 2017 to December 12, 2017.