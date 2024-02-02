Admit cards for RO/ARO recruitment-2023 released, exam on Feb 11

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uploaded the admit cards for the preliminary examination of Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment Exam-2023 on its official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in on Friday. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on February 11. UPPSC Controller of Examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari has advised the candidates to download the admit card and instructions using their one time registration (OTR) numbers. (Pic for representation)

For a total of 411 posts, including 334 posts of Review Officer and 77 posts of Assistant Review Officer , the recruitment exam will be conducted in 58 districts of the state in two sessions: from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

As many as 10,69,725 candidates have applied for recruitment.

The preliminary examination will be held in Agra, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Amethi, Auraiya, Bahraich, Balrampur, Ballia, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Greater Noida), Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Jyotibaphule Nagar (Amroha), Kanpur Nagar, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Meerut and Mirzapur. The exam will be conducted in Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Unnao and Varanasi.