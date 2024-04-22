After Ayodhya, Kashi, it is now turn of Braj Bhoomi: Yogi in Sikri

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reiterated that after Ayodhya and Kashi, it is now the turn of the Braj region of the state to shine and none cam pose hurdle to its development. Targeting the opposition parties, he asked people to give these parties a break for five years by not voting for them so that they could recite the “Fatiha” on the graves of criminals. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Agra’s Kirawali town on April 22. (Sourced)

Addressing an election rally in Agra’s Kirawali town for BJP candidate from Fatehpur Sikri seat Raj Kumar Chahar, Yogi said, “We have attained what we aimed at in Ayodhya and Kashi. Now it is the turn of Braj Bhoomi (of which Mathura—the birthplace of Lord Krishna—is a part). Braj area will not have to wait for development anymore.”

Raj Kumar Chahar is the sitting MP from Sikri and national president of the party’s Kisan Morcha. “Agra is going to get an airport, Gangajal is being supplied to people and Har Ghar Nal scheme is being brought to the area,” the CM added.

“It was a great occasion to see ‘Surya Tilak’ or the sunlight falling on the forehead of Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya temple. It was after 500 years that Lord Ram celebrated his birthday at his own abode,” he added.

“Modi ji have proven that he can respect the ‘Virasat (heritage)’ and carry out development too. It was his efforts which paved the way for what all happened at Ayodhya and Kashi and Bharat Ratna was conferred on the late PM Chaudhary Charan Singh,” Yogi said.

“Pakistan got separated and its 24 crore population is hand to mouth while in India, the Modi government is providing free ration to 80 crore people. At least 22 crore people have been taken out of the poverty during the last 10 years due to the tireless efforts of the PM,” the CM said.

He said people would overwhelmingly support the “lotus”, effectively giving the opposition parties a five-year sabbatical to reflect on their actions.

Criticising the opposition parties, including the Congress, the SP and the BSP for questioning the very existence of Lord Ram and Krishna as part of their appeasement politics, Yogi said they spoke as though they had been born before life itself began on the Earth.

He flayed the Congress and the SP for neglecting the welfare of the poor, citing their failure to initiate “Jan Dhan” accounts as evidence of their disregard for the underprivileged.

Moreover, he highlighted the improvement in the lives of impoverished citizens under Prime Minister Modi’s administration, emphasising the inclusive ethos of “Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas”.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to assist all without succumbing to appeasement politics. Air chief marshal (retired) RKS Bhadoria, who has joined the BJP and is basically from Bah assembly area, part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha, was also present on the occasion.