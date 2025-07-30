After Centre’s nod, UP to launch AI-based road safety system

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will introduce an AI-based system to reduce road accidents and improve enforcement efficiency through big-data analytics following a formal no-objection from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in this regard. This is the first AI-driven road safety experiment ever undertaken by a state transport department in India, said transport commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh. (Pic for representation)

“The pilot project will be executed at zero cost by public sector enterprise ITI Limited in collaboration with global tech firm mLogica. MoRTH has clarified that the initiative must adhere to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and all e-enforcement Standard Operating Procedures, while incurring no financial liability to the Centre,” he said.

The state has allocated ₹10 crore in its 2025–26 budget to support a broader “data-driven administrative model” for the transport department, with this pilot laying the foundation.

The initial prototype of the model, scheduled for six weeks, will integrate data from multiple sources - accident records, weather feeds, vehicle telematics, driver profiles and roadway attributes - to build AI models that pinpoint root causes of accidents, forecast black spots and generate realtime policy dashboards.

If successful, the AI engine will be expanded across core departmental functions including faceless licensing, permit issuance, enforcement, revenue collection and the Vahan–Sarathi digital platforms, positioning UP as a national leader in transport-tech governance.

“This initiative will place UP at the forefront of data-driven governance. By integrating the AI model beyond road safety into every core function of the department, we aim to make our state a national trail-blazer in technological innovation,” said Singh.

The AI system will power predictive alerts for tax dues, document validity and traffic violations, helping officials act in real time. It will also drive fraud detection, vehicle mapping and auto-scoring of risks — ultimately bringing all transport data under a single digital view to sharpen enforcement, enhance transparency and improve public service delivery.

The ITI–mLogica team has been authorised to begin work immediately with the department’s IT, enforcement and Road Safety wings. A final report will be submitted to MoRTH upon completion, with continuous audits on legal compliance, data privacy and cyber security.

“We expect the project to result in a measurable drop in road crashes, streamlined enforcement and faster, safer transport services for citizens,” the transport commissioner said.